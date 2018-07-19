The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari against the emergence of Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, the Minister of Finance, as board chairperson of African Export-Import Bank.

Mr. Debo Adeniran, CACOL Executive Chairman, in the petition dated Tuesday, July 17, 2018, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, asked President Buhari not only to sack the minister but also to stop her recent appointment as Board Chairman, African Export-Import Bank.

The CACOL boss, in the petition, drew President Buhari’s attention to the alleged certificate forgery involving the minister.

Adeniran said, “We recall an unfolding media report on the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, about forgery of her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate that was first published by Premium Times online newspapers on Tuesday, 10th July, 2018.

“Few days earlier, the same online newspaper published a report of how huge sums of cash were disbursed by the Finance Minister to the National Assembly without the approval of your office in what looked like an attempt by a victim of blackmail to pacify her predators.”

The CACOL boss stated that although the leadership of the Senate denied any allegation of blackmail against Adeosun, he insisted that such unauthorised releases of public funds smacked of underhand practices that clearly undermined the present administration’s fight against corruption and openness in governance.

“While it is debatable whether Mrs. Adeosun has discharged the responsibilities of her office creditably, we strongly believe that her continued refusal to respond to the allegations of certificate forgery levelled against her, constitutes a serious dent on her integrity and her continuous suitability for such an exalted office under your administration.

“In what critics of your administration are beginning to refer to as a recurrent contradiction in the present government’s anti-corruption and openness in leadership crusade, the case of Okoi Obono-Obla, Chairman of the Special Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property, whose West African School Certificate (WASC) was earlier also disputed, has been severally cited.

“It would be recalled that a representative of the West African Examinations Council who appeared on the floor of the House of Representatives on June 5, 2018, actually confirmed the allegation that Obla’s WASC certificate was actually altered and thereby rendered invalid.

“Despite this scandal, he is still occupying public office, long after this indictment. Sir, the continued presence of such questionable figures in your administration sends wrong signals to a skeptical public and inevitably blunts your government’s frontal attack on corruption and its perpetrators in our country,” the CACOL boss stated.

Adeniran stated, “We hereby make the following demands: That those facing serious allegations of forgery in your government should be temporarily suspended from their offices, pending the outcome of thorough investigations into their cases.

“Alternatively, they could be asked to resign while their cases are being looked into. This is more important, especially in the case of Mrs. Adeosun, who must not only be relieved of her current appointment as the country’s Finance Minister but also needs to be replaced with a qualified Nigerian of integrity as Board Chairman of the African Export-Import Bank.”

He also demanded that thorough security checks should henceforth be carried out by relevant bodies before individuals were offered public appointments to forestall embarrassing incidents.

He called on the Federal Government to redouble its commendable efforts in consigning corruption to the dustbin of history and implement people-oriented programmes and projects.

“We wish to reiterate our belief in the Nigerian Project that should birth a new nation, where squalor, ethnic strife and all kinds of the inhumanity of man to man would be a thing of the past and in which our diversity could actually become an advantage.

“To this end, we shall continue to support your current administration’s war against corruption and demonstrable commitment towards a stronger and more prosperous nation.”