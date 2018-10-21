A rights group, Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), has kick-started what it described as grassroots mobilisation against political office holders.

At a sensitisation forum held in Ikeja, Lagos, the group’s Executive Chairman, Debo Adeniran said it has become imperative to take the gospel of anti-corruption to the grassroots since citizens have the power to challenge political leaders who engage in graft related cases right from the local level.

Adeniran who took time out to explain the implication of complicity and complacency among citizens reminded the gathering of the evil of corruption, saying except they tackle it at local level, efforts to defeat it at the national stage will not yield much fruit.

Also, former spokesperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Femi Babafemi said the battle against corruption will not be successful if people at the grassroots chose not to join hands with anti-graft agencies to fight the menace.

“Through out my time at the EFCC I realised that the fight against corruption will not be successful even if government builds or establishes more anti-graft bodies if the people, especially those at the grassroots refuse to participate.”