The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has commended the order of the Federal High Court in Lagos concerning three properties that belonged to Kola Aluko, an ally of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke, following an ex parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mr. Debo Adeniran, CACOL’s Executive Chairman, in a statement issued by Adegboyega Otunuga, the group’s coordinator, Media and Publications, commend the EFCC team, led by Ibrahim Magu, its acting chairman, for their fight against official corruption.

He implored the presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Liman, to, within the stipulated time, issue a final forfeiture order of all the properties and return them to source, while adequate punishment should be meted to serve as a deterrent for evils of corruption and its harbingers.

Adeniran said: “We received the news of the forfeiture order on certain properties that were located in choice areas, both in Lagos and Abuja by Kola Aluko, one of the closest allies to former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke.”