



The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has hailed Tuesday’s order issued by Justice F.O. Giwa of the Federal High Court, Abuja, over a N2.5 billion fraud case involving Modibbo Kawu, Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Debo Adeniran, CACOL’s Executive Chairman, who spoke through a statement issued by Kojeku Adebodun, CACOL’s Assistant Media and Publications Officer, said the judge’s order that Kawu should be produced before the court on April 17, 2019, even if he had to be brought on a stretcher, was courageous and an indication that he (the judge) would not tolerate flimsy excuses offered by suspected corrupt persons each time they were to appear for trial.

He recalled that last year, a similar excuse was given by the former governor Orji Uzor Kalu of Abia State, now the senator-elect, who claimed he was ill, in a bid to frustrate his trial, which had already lingered for 11 years.

He noted that the same Kalu eventually went underground ever since and refused to respond to court summons to appear for continuation of his trial even after he was seen at campaign rallies.

Adeniran stated: “The order issued by the judge will serve as a warning to all corrupt persons that intend to hide under the pretext of ill-health to avoid standing trial for their offences, so as to go unpunished at the end.”