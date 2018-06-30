The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has lauded the temporary forfeiture of a parcel of land in Lagos linked to Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, former Minister of Petroleum Resources.

Adegboyega Otunuga, CACOL’s Media Coordinator, in a statement, quoted Debo Adeniran, the group’s Executive Chairman, lamented that Alison-Madueke had become the icon and face of corruption in Nigeria, wondering why a woman would be so corrupt.

Adeniran said: “With the way and manner cases of corrupt enrichment and acquisition are unfolding against Mrs. Alison-Madueke, one would easily have the impression that the ex-minister had no time for her job, but, preferred to loot the commonwealth and satisfy her inordinate appetite for public fund.

He added: “This shows that just as the corruption malaise has no tribe or religion, it equally has no gender and must simply be condemned by all.”

While commending the successes recorded by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Adeniran lauded the role of the ‘whistle blower’ in helping to recover the nation’s stolen loot.