Anti-graft group, Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), has commended the Independent Corrupt Practices and Raelated Offences Commission (ICPC) over the arraignment of Mounir Gwarzo, the suspended Director-General, Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), before an Abuja Federal High Court over corruption charges.

Debo Adeniran, CACOL Executive Chairman, gave the commendation in a statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday.

He stated: “When we first blew the lid on the corrupt acts of the SEC DG, the impression was given that nothing would come out of it and that the allegations levelled against him would be swept under the proverbial carpet.

“But, we persisted and followed up, because of our unshakeable conviction that corruption is at the very base of much of our underdevelopment and economic frustration of majority Nigerians.”

He maintained that the billions of dollars that had disappeared into private pockets could have done a lot in providing infrastructure and pushing the nation’s technological drive to curb unemployment, low level of education and general backwardness.

Adeniran called for a speedy prosecution of both the SEC’s ex-Director General and his accomplices so that the proceeds of crime would not only be recovered, but adequate punishments meted out to serve as a deterrent to return the society to a path of sanity and accountability in the public service.

CACOL also called on Senate President Bukola Saraki, allegedly linked to the recent bloody Offa bank robbery by some arrested suspects to respond to the allegations that had been levelled against him by the Police.

CACOL’s Ag. Media Officer, Ikenna Aghagbobi, in a statement, said the group was alarmed that Ayoade Akinnibosun, the suspected gang leader, reportedly said he worked as a political thug for Saraki while he was still in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The CACOL’s chief was irked that the suspected robbers stated that they were allegedly sponsored with firearms, money and operational vehicles by Saraki and Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, the Kwara State governor.

He quoted Adeniran, the CACOL’s Executive Chairman, as urging the police to investigate diligently, the allegations made by the Offa robbers against Saraki and Dogara as allegedly being sponsors of gangsterism.

Adeniran said: “Even though the robbers have reported that Saraki and Dogara were not directly connected with the robberies, sponsoring mayhem and disrupting the rule of law is a grievous offence and hence, should not be treated with levity.

“It is a shocking and disgraceful revelation that those whom we entrusted the power to make decisions on the nation’s behalf are being mentioned in one type of crime or the other.

“This time, we should not sweep it under the rug as we do to most cases involving those in public offices.

“While we hope these allegations are not politically motivated, we believe it is wrong to withdraw the security aides of these men based on mere allegations. The law provides that an accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

“CACOL considers it imperative that the Police initiate a probe to find out what exactly transpired between the Senate President and Offa robbers.

“Other criminals being detained in connection with this case should also be questioned to expose their accomplices. We also urge our security institutions not to relent in their quest to maintain law and order across the country.”