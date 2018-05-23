The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has lamented that the corrupt elite have been dragging the wheel of justice to a halt through cleverly thoughtout schemes and tricks in a bid to buy time in their cases.

Debo Adeniran, CACOL Executive Chairman, in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, lamented that by the actions of the corrupt elite, several trials had been stalled, resulting to indefinite postponements of corruption cases and reduction in deterrent punishments meted out on the few that had been convicted.

He maintained that the actions of the corrupt elite had also resulted to counter attacks by those arraigned, disappearance of the alleged perpetrators and several other vices in the criminal justice system.

The CACOL boss stressed: “It is pertinent to point out that some notable corruption cases have been stalled by one shenanigan or the other, especially that of sudden illness that has been over used by suspected corrupt leaders.”

Citing the case of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke, Adeniran said her corruption cases had broken all known records in the past few years as she had been linked to a series of money laundering scandals that were too many to count.

“In order to curry sympathy for Allison-Madueke from the unwary public, a photograph of the physically ravaged former minister was circulated by the publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, who confirmed that she had been receiving treatment for breast cancer.

“This was despite the fact that she had denied such reports before corruption allegations against her started piling up.”

Adeniran also cited the case of Kingsley Kuku, the former Presidential Adviser on Niger Delta and Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), who he said was rumoured to have fled Nigeria after he was invited for questioning by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2015.

He said: “Kuku later responded to the rumour by releasing images of his knee operation in the United States and denied being a fugitive. He later launched an unsuccessful attempt in court to block the EFCC from arresting him as he remained at large.

“And just recently, former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, made a dramatic entrance into an Abuja Federal High Court on Monday, when he was wheeled into the courtroom on a stretcher to face his fraud trial.

“Metuh joins a long list of Nigerian politicians who have developed health challenges after being accused of one form of corruption or the other.”

He maintained that the current anti-corruption war must result in the plugging of gaping holes and the blocking of the conduit pipes of corrupt and sharp practices “to avoid a backsliding to the culture of corruption we are gradually leaving behind as a nation.”

Adeniran called on the nation’s various anti-graft agencies to devise counter measures to ensure that attempts to stall the course of justice were resisted.

“We also implore the Federal Government not to allow tricks by those seeking to escape the full wrath of the law to dampen its zeal in the attempt to holistically eradicate corruption in Nigeria,” he added.