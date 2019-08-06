<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) on Monday commended the ruling of the Kwara State High court sitting in Ilorin, headed by Justice Sikiru Oyinloye that ordered the final forfeiture to the Federal Government of a plaza valued at about N150 million belonging to a civil servant in the state named Razaq Momonu.

Mr. Debo Adeniran, CACOL’s Executive Chairman, in a statement issued by Adegboyega Otunuga the group’s Coordinator, Media and Publications, Adegboyega Otunuga, while applauding the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the diligence prosecution of the case, said anti-graft agencies should intensify efforts to unravel more of such corruption cases.

He said: “It is therefore incumbent on the two anti-graft agencies, the EFCC and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to sustain and further intensify their commendable efforts in nipping much of this illegal expropriation of our resources in the bud and recover the ill-acquired wealth as much as possible, with a view to plugging them back to their original purposes.”