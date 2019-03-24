<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has said that all is set for its 2019 quarterly Customers’/Stakeholders Forum.

Godfrey Ike, Head, Public Affairs of CAC, who disclosed this through a statement, said the event is slated for Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Merit House, Maitama, Abuja, by 11.am.

“The CAC’s Customers/Stakeholderss Forum is interactive in nature and provides opportunity for the commission’s esteemed accredited customers, stakeholders and members of the public to directly engage top Management of the Commission on all its services.

“It also serves as a veritable window for top management of the commission to provide first hand information on the commission’s products and services.

“The forum is organised quarterly in furtherance of efforts towards deepening communication with the commission’s customers and other stakeholders as well as provide opportunity for stakeholders and members of the public to have a one-on-one interaction with top management of the commission on its services.

Ike disclosed that there will be presentation and demonstration on frequently encountered issues, while using the Companies Registration Portal which enables customers to register their businesses online at the forum.

According to the statement, expected at the Abuja forum include among others, legal practitioners, chartered accountants, chartered secretaries, members of Nigerian Association of Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), entrepreneurs and members of the general public.