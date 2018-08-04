The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has deregistered the African Arts and Culture Heritage Association (AACHA). This followed a petition by the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC).

In a reply from the CAC to NCAC’s petition with the reference COPM/QU/GCE/Vol/I/OLU/2018 titled “Re: Protest Against the Registration of African Arts and Culture Heritage Association under part C of AACHA”, the CAC re-called that NCAC had urged the commission to direct the incorporated trustees of the association to change name based on the fact that same conflicts with the statutory powers and functions of NCAC.

The CAC therefore directed the association “to inpursuant to the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) change name within six weeks upon the receipt of their letter by removing the word “African” (at no cost) from its name.

The CAC stated that it has gone further to place the file of the Association under restriction from any new filling until its directive to change name were com- plied with.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Charles Nwam, Head of Media at NCAC explained that Mr. Lawal Shuaibu Mohammed the purported secretary of the now de-registered African Arts and Culture Heritage Association is not competent to speak to anyone on behalf of the association as doing so would amount to dwelling in error, deceit or misleading the public.

However, the Director General of NCAC, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has said that plans are on to upgrade the Arts and Crafts village in Abuja to international standard.

According to him, NCAC is already having a high level discussion with some foreign partners that would assist in realising the dream of making the village an envy of all.