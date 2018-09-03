The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) said it was working towards deploying a more robust application to ensure registration of businesses within four to six hours even as it was working towards self-generation of certificates.

Acting registrar-general of the Commission, Lady Azuka Azinge, dropped the hint at the just – concluded 58th Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), in Abuja.

She reiterated that the Commission was well re-positioned to provide excellent services by simplifying the processes of business registration and other services and would continue to partner with key agencies of government to make Nigeria the preferred investment destination.

According to Azinge, with the introduction of the Companies Registration Portal (CRP) in February, 2015, company registration activity has witnessed progressive increase and improvement. Adding that the feedback from the Commission’s customers has facilitated the continuous improvement in service delivery even as the CRP was now user friendly as it affords customers online and real-time access to the services of the Commission from the comfort of their offices or homes using Remita e-payment platform.

She further highlighted the reform initiatives introduced in the Commission, including automation of all state offices and closure of manual registration since April, 2018.

Others are upgrade of CRP to improve users experience as well as improvement of availability search approval from 12 hours to four hours, and review of publication of guidelines/checklists on the Commission’s website among others.

She stressed that the Commission had engaged on road show and open market sensitisation on registration of businesses. The ultimate goal of the exercise is to sensitise MSMEs on the need to formalise their businesses to enable them access federal government’s interventions and support for the sector.

Also such formalisation would properly bring the MSMEs within the tax net and thus boast revenue for government.