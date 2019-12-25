<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The acting Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission, Lady Azuka Obiageli Azinge, was yesterday arraigned before the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

The Federal Government arraigned her on an 11-count charge, wherein she was accused of concealing her Naira, Euro and Dollar domiciliary accounts in Access Bank Plc and Standard Chartered Bank.

Azinge was also accused of receiving allowances which she knew she was not entitled to as an acting Registrar-General of the CAC. She, however, pleaded not guilty to the said offences.

Upon her application for bail through her counsel, Enewa Rita Chris Garuba, the tribunal chairman, Danladi Umar, in a ruling, granted bail to Azinge on self-recognition.

The prosecution lawyer, Ibrahim Musa had argued that Azinge be granted a conditional bail despite her status as a senior Civil Servant, a position the tribunal overruled.

The matter was thereafter adjourned to January 29, 2020 for further hearing. Azinge was earlier scheduled to be arraigned before the CCT on December 18, but the proceedings was put off on account of her absence.

Her lawyer before the tribunal that day, Chijioke Okolie (SAN) said her health condition deteriorated on the day she was billed to attend court.