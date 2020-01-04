<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

There was excitement at the Corporate Affairs Commission in Abuja on Friday, as the acting Registrar-General, Hajia Saratu Safil, resumed office following her appointment by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari.

Safil, who addressed the workers briefly promised to take the commission to a new height just as she sought the support of the staff to achieve her vision of taking the agency on a new direction of efficiency and growth.

She also lauded the President for her appointment and promised to justify the confidence reposed in her.

It was gathered that the CAC staff expressed high hopes over Safil’s emergence as the commission’s boss and also admonished her to prioritize workers’ welfare and capacity-building.

A senior official said, “We believe that the acting Registrar-General has the requisite skill, training, charisma, and strength of character to drive the entire staff into repositioning the commission.”

Until her appointment, Safil was the most senior director in the commission in charge of Incorporated Trustees and had served the agency in various capacities.

Safil, a lawyer, was appointed following the suspension of the former Registrar-General, Azuka Azinge, who is facing trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal for failure to declare certain assets.

The tribunal had ordered Azinge to step aside pending the determination of the suit and directed the Minister of Trade and Investment to appoint the most senior director as the next helmsman of the commission.