President Muhammadu Buhari’s Ministerial list is a product of good thinking that has paid due attention to merit, hard work and loyalty.

According to the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), the 43 individuals on the list are a good mix of technocrats, achievers and loyal members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, BMO said that the list is made up of people who have all it takes to assist the President to achieve his second-term goals.

“President Buhari’s list is clearly populated by loyal party members who are professionals in their own right. And although a few of them were part of the last cabinet, we are convinced that they were outstanding for their contributions to the overall success of the Buhari administration.

“We also acknowledge that the new-comers have a good pedigree in their own right and have excelled in the private and public sectors, coupled with the role they played in the process that led to the re-election of the President.

“The seven female ministerial nominees, including at least one former Senator and a deputy governor, are well-known politicians who have paid their dues and are well placed to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the men on the cabinet list.

“So, it is safe to say that the ministerial nominees are in a good position to help drive President Buhari’s Next Level agenda, if confirmed by the Senate,” it said.

BMO also commended the 9th Senate under the leadership of President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, for departing from the path of the last Senate which took its time to screen the 2015 cabinet nominees.It said: “We are sure Nigerians saw the way and manner Senator Lawan used his privileged position to announce that ministerial screening would begin the day after he unveiled the cabinet list. This is a commendable move when compared with what happened in the 8th Senate.

“We recall that when former Senate President Bukola Saraki unveiled the first batch of ministerial nominees on October 6 2015, he announced that the screening would begin one week later, on October 13.

“The 9th Senate’s attitude is apparently a clear departure from the wrecking ball mentality of the past Senate leadership and we are hopeful that the Senate will expedite action on the confirmation exercise to enable the cabinet hit the ground running.”

BMO also expressed a conviction that all 43 Ministerial nominees would scale through Senate screening exercise.