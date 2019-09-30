<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has reassured the citizens of the state of adequate representation in the administration, especially with regards to political appointments.

He said the administration was committed to ensuring that every local government area of the state was fully represented in the affairs of the state, saying apart from the list that had just been released, there was many more appointments to be made and that those councils that may not have benefitted from the list of commissioners and advisers would certainly benefit from subsequent appointments that would be made.

Oyetola further said that the administration was committed to the welfare and general well-being of the people of the state as manifested in the myriads of social intervention programmes that the state has been embarking on in the last 10 months.

Fielding questions from journalists on Sunday at the Government House, Osogbo, shortly after the prayer session organised in his honour by the committee of friends to mark his 65th birthday anniversary, the governor appealed to the protesting citizens to remain calm as the government is committed to ensuring equal representation.

“It is expected that in a process like this we will have few complaints here and there, but we have followed due process in the choice of the people that made the list and everybody that we have picked was picked based on merit.

“We play politics when seeking the office. But now that we have been elected, we are facing governance. I urge all those that will be working with me in the cabinet to imbibe the same spirit. They must put politics aside and face governance so that we can deliver on our mandate.”

“Again, there are quite a number of other positions that we can fix our people in. As a matter of fact, everybody cannot make the cabinet; all we are doing is to ensure that people that will work with us are those that can help to drive our policies in our quest to deliver good governance.

“We are committed to ensuring fairness in all we do, particularly in the distribution of appointments and infrastructure, among others. I can assure that those that we picked are people of substance who were chosen by their people and the party. We followed our party’s directive before the appointment and I can assure our people of excellent performance.

“As for those who believe that unless they have their representative in the cabinet, they cannot get infrastructure development, I want to assure them of equitable distribution of resources and that there won’t be any infrastructure gap.”