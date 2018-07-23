The National Butchers Union of Nigeria (NBUN), has dismissed allegations that meat of dead and sick animals was being sold in the nation’s Abattoirs.

“The allegations cannot be true; we have made it a rule that a veterinary doctor must certify an animal healthy and fit for human consumption before it is slaughtered. The health of Nigerians is our priority,” NBUN President, Chief Osamede Adun, said on Monday in Benin.

Adun told the News Agency of Nigeria that his members were not just out for money.

“Our business is not just to make money. We also want to promote the health of Nigerians. We do everything to ensure that the meat sold to Nigerians is of good quality.”

He said that the Federal, State and local governments had engaged veterinary officials to ensure quality meat and good sanitation in the Abattoirs, and challenged anyone with contrary facts to report to the union.

The President said that the union had some internal mechanism to check any wrong doing by its members, adding that no one involved in any unwholesome practice would be spared.

“When I heard the rumour, I immediately set up a machinery to ascertain the true position of things.

“After vigorous checks, we found that there was no truth in the rumour. But, we have not closed our doors. Anyone with any information that will help us to promote the quality of meat sold to Nigerians should come forward,” he said.