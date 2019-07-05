<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Busola Dakolo, celebrity photographer and wife of Timi Dakolo, who accused Biodun Fatoyinbo, senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), of raping her has filed a legal complaint.

In a video interview with YNaija that has now gone viral, Bukola alleged that the pastor had sexual relations with her when she was 16 going on 17 in Ilorin.

She has now filed a formal complaint with the police on Thursday which enables the police to carry out an investigation into the allegation.

After protests to some branches of his church on Sunday and various comments, Fayotoyinbo announced that he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the church pulpit.

On Thursday, a former staff of the church also accused Fatoyinbo of having sexual relations with her without her consent.