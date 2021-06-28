Two businessmen on Monday appeared in a Gwagwalada Chief Magistrates’ Court, FCT, for allegedly cheating their client N1.5 million.

The police charged Olayinola Mufutar, 56, and Samuel Ukwuche, 67 with criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and cheating.

The prosecution counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the complainant, Francis Gomina, of No 3 Amore Street, Phase III, Gwagwalada, reported the matter at the Area Command, Gwagwalada, Abuja, on July 7, 2018.

Yakubu said that Mufutar in 2017, collected land document for Plot 319 located at Dobi Kaida estate extension layout, Gwagwalada, Abuja, worth N1.5 million.





He said that the Mufutar conspired with Ukwuche and sold the land without the complainant’s consent and converted the money for their personal use.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 96, 311 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

Defence counsel, Yunus Murtal prayed the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal terms.

Chief Magistrate Aliyu Shafa admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 bail each with one surety each in like sum.

Shafa ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must provide photocopy of National Identification Card.

He adjourned the case until July 28 for hearing.