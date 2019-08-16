<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A businessman, Emmanuel, who allegedly beat up a woman, was on Friday arraigned in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Boniface, 30, who resides at Ogba, Lagos, was charged with assault, an offence he pleaded not guilty to.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Ishola Samuel told the court that Emmanuel committed the offence on July 1, at his residence.

Samuel said that the accused assaulted the complainant, Miss Antonia, by punching her all over her body.

The prosecutor told the court that trouble began when Antonia went to ask the defendant to pay N250, money for soft drinks he bought from her.

Samuel alleged that the complainant was beaten up by the defendant following the confrontation; and as a result, she sustained several injuries.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 173 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that Section 173 provides a three-year jail term for assault.

Magistrate F.O. Hughes, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N20, 000 with one surety in like sum; and adjourned the case till September 18.