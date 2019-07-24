<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 40-year-old businessman, Hussaini Abubakar, on Wednesday appeared before a Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly receiving stolen property.

Abubakar of Angwan, Rogo Idu Karmo Abuja, was arraigned on a count charge of receiving stolen property.

The prosecutor, Ijeoma Ukagha, informed the court that one Nyam Simon of Kwaochason Global Security Guard Idu Yard, Abuja, reported the matter at the Karmo Police Station on July 17.

Ukagha said that on the same date, the complainant reported a case against one Felix Audu and Peter Dagba, security guards attached to CCECC Company Idu Yard, for stealing two industrial air conditions and iron pipe all valued at N1.54million.

She said during police investigation, Audu and Dagba confessed that they sold the items to the defendant.

Ukagha added that during police interrogation, the defendant could not give satisfactory account of the property.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 317 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1.5million and a surety in like sum and adjourned the case until Aug. 28 for hearing.