Five people were on Sunday afternoon burnt beyond recognition in a ghastly motor accident that occurred along the Kaduna-Kachia road in Kaduna State.

The accident, which happened in a bush about 56 kilometers away from Kaduna, involved two vehicles.

Newsmen who arrived the scene of the accident at about 2.10pm observed that the incident might have happened several hours earlier.

While one of the vehicles is a Volkswagen car, Green in colour with number plate: JJJ 220 BB, the second car was burnt beyond recognition and the number plate was destroyed.

Newsmen also observed that about three of the passengers were inside the burnt car, which was still smoldering at the time of filing this report.

Another charred body of a passenger was seen beside the burnt car.

Two passengers who were not burnt were seen lying dead, with one of them having broken legs, while some of his teeth had fallen off.

Two military uniforms in a suitcase were seen among the personal effects scattered at the scene, making observers to believe that one of the victims might be a military personnel.

The uniforms were not torn, neither were they burnt.

A man who was seen controlling traffic at the scene of the incident who spoke briefly to newsmen claimed that although he was not there when the accident happened, the driver of the Volkswagen car who sustained severe injuries was brought out alive and rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

He also said that several hours after the accident had happened, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force or any security personnel were yet to arrive the scene even though there is a military checkpoint a few kilometers away from the scene of the crash.

He said, “I got to the scene when the accident had happened. It was a head-on collision caused by excessive speeding.

“As you can see, several people died in the accident and some were burnt beyond recognition.

“The driver of one of the vehicles was brought out alive and rushed to the hospital, but he was badly injured.

“A military officer is among the victims, but we are yet to know his identity.

“The two military uniforms you can see, which he was carrying, have no name tags, so we are yet to know who he is.

“It is very sad and unfortunate.”

When newsmen contacted the Sector Commander of the FRSC in Kaduna State on the phone, Corp Commander Bisi Kazeem, he did not pick his calls and was yet to return them over two hours later.

He also did not reply a text message sent to him as at 4.30pm.