A former minister, Ambassador Bunu Sheriff-Musa, on Wednesday hailed the exploits of the Nigerian military in the North east, saying they have rescued people in the area from annihilation by Boko Haram.

Sheriff-Musa, also former Nigeria’s ambassador to France, made the remarks on Wednesday in Kaduna at the 17th Convocation Lecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

He said: “I can attest to the fact that the military is doing great in wiping out Boko Haram insurgency which ravaged our zone for nearly 10 years .

“On behalf of all our citizens in the North Eastern zone of our country, I wish to thank President Muhammadu Buhari, service chiefs and the entire military for rescuing us from the claws of Boko Haram terrorists since the coming of this administration.”

Sheriff-Musa, who was the chairman of the event, charged the cadets to use their training to the greater service of the nation.

He said: “Today’s military is a military of intellect, you must therefore, develop yourself and strive to translate your knowledge and whatever training you have received to tackle the contemporary security challenges in Nigeria.”

He hailed President Buhari for doing a lot to support the military and restore peace and stability to Nigeria.

The guest lecturer, Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, Nigeria Communication Commission, said that one of the mandates of the commission was to promote and safeguard national interest, safety and security.

According to him, the commission is vigorously pursuing this objective by engaging in aggressive public awareness against cyber-crime and providing necessary infrastructure to prevent and detect criminals.

He added that the commission had also provided necessary facilities to assist security and law enforcement agencies in investigating telecommunication related security breaches.

The NCC boss said that the partnership with the military and other security agencies would continue especially “in gathering, analyzing and predicting security concern, thus enabling security agencies to prevent potential conflict, terrorist attacks”.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the lecture was titled: “Leveraging ICT for Enhanced National Defence and Security in Nigeria”.