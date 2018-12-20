The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, have obtained a court order restraining members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria from embarking on strike.

The order, sighted by newsmen, was granted by the National Industrial Court.

It was granted on December 18, 2018.

The aggrieved workers however defied the Court order and embarked on a four day warning strike on Monday.