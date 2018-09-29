President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has commiserated with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and the family of the Air Force pilot, who died in a crash in Abuja on Friday.

The crash involved two NAF fighter jets participating in a flying rehearsal for the nation’s 58th Independence anniversary on Monday.

One of the pilots, Squadron Leader Bello Baba-Ari, died in the incident.

Saraki’s reaction came in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, on Saturday.

He described the dead pilot and his colleagues involved in the incident as “true heroes dedicated to their national calling.”

He lamented the accident and called for special recognition for all the officers – both dead and alive – who partook in the “unfortunate national assignment.”

Saraki said, “I am saddened over the tragic crash of two Nigerian Air Force fighter jets in Abuja that led to the loss of an officer and injuries on others.

“The affected officers are true heroes among countless other military personnel who continue to put their lives on the line to defend and make the country proud.

“Nigeria has lost a truly dedicated and patriotic officer.

“The departed officer and his colleagues, who survived the unfortunate crash, deserve special recognition and place in annals of the nations’s military history.”

He, however, lauded the Nigerian Air Force and other security agencies for the prompt and successful rescue mission, which has helped to preserve the lives of the other personnel.