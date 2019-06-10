<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Committed to reducing the impact of global warming especially on the environment, Bayero University, Kano (BUK) is offering 3,000 free trees seeds to its immediate and external community.

The initiative, according to the vice chancellor of the university, Professor Adamu Idris Tanko, was parts of measures reduce air pollution in the ancient city of Kano.

The academic spoke yesterday at the occasion marking 2018 World Environment Day, organised by the university’s faculty of earth and environmental management in collaboration with Baraka on Environment (BE), Environmental Management Association of Nigeria (EMAN) and Nigerian Environmental Society (NES) in the university.

Tanko, who lamented the growing damage of global warming on climax change and atmospheric conditions, as well as food security, posited that embarking on tree planting portends the capacity to stop pollutants.

“This year, the target is to beat air pollution which means, reducing the amount of emission in the air or removing the pollutants from the air.

“But since we in Africa still lack the level of technological advancement and capacity to remove pollutants from air, we resort to ecological solution of planting trees. Tree has the chemical property to suck pollutants from air.

“And this, to a large extent will reduce air pollution and that is why Bayero university is leading the tree planting mission by distribution seedlings to lecturers, students, market women, and every other segment of the society to reduce unwanted air pollution in Kano,” Tanko said.

One of the convener and environmental activist, Baraka Bashir tasked concerned authorities on the urgent need to check chemical emission by industries in Kano.

While reminding on the devastating danger of the industrial pollution on human health, Baraka called for sanction on indiscriminating dispose of plastic and organic waste to reduce environmental abuse.