The authorities of the Bayero University Kano have expelled 33 students for their alleged involvement in various forms of examination malpractice during the first semester examination for the 2017 to 2018 academic session.

According to a statement signed by the Acting Director, Directorate of Examinations and Records (DEAR), Amina Abdullahi, the Senate of the university approved the expulsion of the affected students at its 365 meeting.

The university said that 12 students were rusticated to repeat a session, while 70 others were issued with warning.

“Equally, two students were exonerated from any offence and two cases were deferred for further investigation.

“The candidates were expelled for involvement in examination misconduct in accordance with regulation 19.17(Ai, iii, iv, v, vi, vii x, xii) as the case may be, “ the university said.

NAN reports that the university expelled 44, rusticated four and exonerated eight students during the 2016 to 2017 academic session.