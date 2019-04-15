<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has initiated moves to curb the collapse of buildings across the country through the regulation of the accuracy of weights and measurements of building materials.

The Director General of SON, Mr. Osita Aboloma, disclosed this at a workshop on the importance of metrology for quality assurance of products, services and industrial development held in Abuja.

Represented by SON’s FCT Coordinator, Mr. Gambo Dimka, Mr. Aboloma said some buildings collapsed because the right measurements and weights of building materials were not adhered to.

“When you have the wrong measurement, things will go wrong in a building. Sometimes, buildings are not supposed to carry the weight they carry because people under-use the type of iron rod or the thickness of the blocks they are supposed to use. But when these are accurate, you are sure of what you are doing,” he said.

He said architects, building engineers and other workers on any building project must be sure that the measurements given were exactly what they used.

“If the architect says you should use four-by-five windows, don’t go to a lay man who will construct less than what the architect specified,” he advised.

The DG said applicable metrology laws (the laws that guide measurements) were the SON Act No. 14 of 2015, and the Weights and Measures Act on legal metrology.

“The SON Act covers all aspects of metrology to ensure the protection of business, safety, wealth and every other aspect of Nigerians’ lives,” he said.