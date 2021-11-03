Building collapse: Lagos assembly may summon state officials

The Lagos State House of Assembly may summon government officials to answer questions in relation to the recent collapse of a 21-storey building in the Ikoyi area of the state.

Nurudeen Akinsanya, the Chairman of the House Committee on Physical Planning and Urban Development, gave this indication when he led lawmakers to the site of the collapsed building on Wednesday.

He told journalists that the delegation would present a report on its findings to the House and those concerned could be invited.

“I sympathise with the families of those affected and I want them to take heart and look unto God for the strength to bear the tragic incident,” said Mr Akinsanya (Mushin 1)

“We have been on the ground for hours and we have seen what has happened. When we get back, we will write our report.

“Mr Governor has also spoken and given update. On our part, the House will carry out its own function. I am sure the leadership of the House led by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa will set up a committee or panel to look into the report, invite those to be invited and if we have to amend our laws, we will,” he said.

Mr Akinsanya was accompanied by Rasheed Makinde (Ifako Ijaiye 2), Fatai Oluwa (Ajeromi Ifelodun 2), and Femi Saheed (Kosofe 2).

They met with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat; the head of the Lagos State Emergency Management, LASEMA, Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu; and other government officials at the site of the rescue operation.

The lawmakers’ visit came a day after Mr Sanwo-Olu relieved Gbolahan Oki, the head of the state’s building control agency, of his position.

The 21-storey building crumbled on Monday afternoon and rescue operations are still ongoing.

Mr Oki, one of the first emergency responders to arrive at the scene, had said the government had given approval for 15 floors and not 21. He partly blamed the collapse on the use of inferior material by the contractor.

However, hours later, the deputy governor, opposed the building control boss and said the government approved the 21-storey.

As of Wednesday, 22 bodies have been retrieved from the rubble while nine persons have been rescued.

An unknown number of people remain trapped under the ruins.