Nigeria Institute of Builders (NIOB), Gombe State Chapter, on Friday said building collapse could be traced to many factors including human and natural disasters.

Abdullahi Kwami, the NIOB state Chairman, gave the advice during 2020 Builders Day Celebration in Gombe on Friday.

Kwami therefore advised home owners and tenants not to ignore early of signs of building collapse to end the menace in the country.

He advised builders to engage the services of professionals that would test the soil and use quality materials that would ensure that buildings would not easily collapse.

He called on government and the private estate developers to always engage the services of professional builders for quality assurance.

Kwami said there would be workshops and seminars for the members to fashion out policies and programmes that would enhance the building profession and create awareness for the public.





“It is good for the public to seek the intervention of professionals within the building industry to arrest the situation immediately and save more lives.’’

Alhaji Adamu Kupto, the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development congratulated the builders and charged them to abide by the ethics of profession.

He called on the builders to create more awareness for the public to understand the dangers and possible solutions of building collapse.

Mr Samuel Markus, the Chairman, House Committee on Housing and Urban development, Gombe Assembly assured that he would to take the campaign to secondary schools.

Markus, who is the Majority Leader in the State House of Assembly, also a builder described the profession as lucrative hence the need for young ones to join.

“We will take the sensitisation down to schools and I can assure you the best profession is building construction, that is where the big money is,’’ he said.