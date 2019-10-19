<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara on Saturday said his administration would build upon the legacies and achievements recorded by the first governor of the state, late Gen. David Bamigboye.

Abdulrazaq made the assertion during the 4th Omu-Aran Day Celebration and Launching of a N500 million Appeal Fund in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

Abdulrazaq said the late Bamigboye’s administration was reputed for laying the solid foundation for the state at inception.

According to him, most notable landmarks and institutions in the state today are products of the administration of Late Bamigboye, a community leader and illustrious son of Omu Aran.

Abdulrazaq pledged to complete the rehabilitation of Taiwo Road and the state water project in the community to better the lot of the residents.

“We all know the roles the late Asiwaju Bamigboye played in the development of Kwara State.

“We can attest that the major development we had in the state, in terms of infrastructure development, was laid by him.

“That is exactly what we intend to build on,” he said.

Sen. Lola Ashiru, Senator, Representing Kwara South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, in his remarks, promised to ensure even distribution of dividends of democracy across the constituency.

Sen. Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on his part, thanked the people of the community for giving adequate support to the party during the last general elections.

Tinubu, represented by Alhaji Mohammed Abioye, an APC Stalwart in Irepodun Local Government Area, urged the people of the community to continue to support the administration in the state and at the federal level.

Hon. Raheem Olawuyi, Member of House of Representatives, representing Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency, in his remarks, said major projects and initiatives aimed at impacting on the people of the constituency were in the pipeline.

Also speaking, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, the Olomu of Omu-Aran, appealed for more developmental projects in the community, saying Omu-Aran had assumed an urban status due to its rapid expansion.

Oba Adeoti urged well meaning individuals and groups in the community not to relent in contributing to its development, saying that goverment alone cannot provide all needed basic ammenities.

Chief Bisi Adeyemi, President, Omu-Aran Development Association, (ODA), thanked all those who contributed morraly and financially toward the successful hosting of the event.