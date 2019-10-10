<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Reacting to the 2020 budget of Federal Government and its national development plan proposal, Ayobami Oyalowo, an economic analyst, has suggested that the national planning document be made simple and also beharmony with the states.

While speaking in a programme on Channels Television on Wednesday, Oyalowo stated that a lot of developments had been seen but because they were not organized, it would not make much meaning.

He stressed that a country of about 200 million people would need a lot of funds. He said that Kebbi, Niger and Kano states did very well in rice production and recently Ebonyi, Anambra, Kogi and other states keyed in but because they were done haphazardly, the impact was not felt the way it should.

Oyalowo maintained that he would want to see a document that would harmonise the states and federal into one document, pointing out that a 200-page document would be too difficult to read.

He said that all states and local government could key in so that there would be development that would go together.

He frowned at a situation where there would be complex document that even where there were developments, they would not be quantified because it would very cumbersome.

He stressed that there should be much more medium and long time plans because the country would not continue to be interventionist.

The economic analyst who suggested that a national economic development plan of five years would be ideal such that after the period a review would be made to know what changes could be effected, to continue with the plan, add new items to the plan or not.