Buba Marwa asks NDLEA strike force corps to be ‘ruthless’ with drug barons

Buba Marwa, chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has charged officers of the agency to go all out and root out drug barons and cartels from their hideouts across the country.

Marwa gave the directive on Monday at the special operations training graduation ceremony for 143 officers of the strike force corps held at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI), Jaji, Kaduna state.

He said the strike force is part of the NDLEA’s efforts to tackle drug trafficking in the country.

“We are conscious of our job to block and prevent the availability of narcotic drugs, and that necessitated the formation of the strike force to enhance our capability for complex operations,” Marwa said.

“With the training and graduation of these officers and men today, we serve a notice to the drug barons and cartels who are yet to get the message to quit the criminal trade, that these well-trained officers and men are coming to smoke them out as a formidable force anywhere in the country.

“As we equip and arm you well, be ruthless with the criminal gangs and merchants of death. Equally, I will implore you to display professionalism, discipline and respect for human rights in your operations.”

According to Marwa, the special nature of the officers’ training would require them to serve as a force multiplier to boost the efforts of the conventional NDLEA officers on the field.

“Let me warn you of the hazards along the way. It will come in various forms, ranging from physical assaults to stupendous temptations by traders and traffickers of illicit drugs,” he said.

“When the tempests arise, rise above them. Let your sense of duty remain uncompromised. Let patriotism prevail over pecuniary interest. Let no temptation prevent you from discharging your duties to the best of your ability.

“In whatever situation you find yourself, remember to not forgo your training about the rules of engagement, especially the respect for human rights.”