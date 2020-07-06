



A prominent politician in Nigerian politics, Alhaji Buba Galadima, who was the National Secretary of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) has opined that Nigeria will continue to be a nation and the contradictions that exist in the country will make sure of it.

Galadima made this known to newsmen during an interview where he said Nigeria will continue to remain a nation because of the inherent contradictions in its communities.

“What is keeping us as a nation is a bunch of contradictions. We shall continue to be there because of the inherent contradictions in ourselves, the community, states, and the country. So who bells the cat?”

While shedding more light on his opinion, Alhaji Galadima added that if any of the regions were to secede, the region will still experience difficult times within itself as the local communities will have a hard time accepting one another.

He added that a clamour to secede is synonymous with asking for regionalism.

He said: “It is just like the clamour for the regional structure to be brought back. Is that not where we were before? Yes. But who brought us to this stage? The military. No. who was the architect of regionalism? The Sardauna of Sokoto. He was the architect and ardent believer in regionalism.





“Even as we have 36 states, there are still agitations by small groups within states, asking for states to be created within them. We don’t fight for what is good for the country or for everyone; we fight for what is good for individuals. That is part of the contradictions I am talking about.”

He however mentioned that he is a strong believer in restructuring but opined that nobody has been able to define the restructuring agitated for.

“I believe very strongly in restructuring, but what form of restructuring? Up till now, nobody has been able to define the restructuring they agitate about.

“We can do restructuring to make Nigeria better if it is the restructuring I am thinking about.”

While asked about the restructuring he was thinking about, he said it is a country that has made adequate provision and follows up for the development of the country.

“No politician comes to talk about “if you vote for me, I will give you borehole, I will give you electricity”. All those have been guaranteed in the agreed Plan. That is restructuring.”