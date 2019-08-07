<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As part of its corporate social responsibility, BUA Cement Company Ltd, yesterday, donated boreholes to six communities in Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State with a view of meeting their water needs.

Speaking on the essence of the projects, the General Manager in charge of administration, Richard Gidado, said the company has observed keenly that the six communities in Okpella are in dire need of potable water supply for their daily domestic need, thus necessitating the projects to be sited in the communities. The six communities are Iddo, Imiakuri, Awuyemi, Ogute, Okhuonmunyio and Imiegiele.

“We identified the need in this environment and know that they have poor water supply, and our company has taken it as a priority among many other projects that we are going to run in the community to solve their water need and that is why we have come here today.

“As we have this one here, we have boreholes that we have constructed in the other five villages in Okpella,” Gidado said.