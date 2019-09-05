<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Insurance Brokers, under the umbrella of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) have called on the federal government to place premium on constant power supply to enhance economic growth and development.

The President, NCRIB, Shola Tinubu, while speaking at the August edition of NCRIB members’ evening hosted by Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc, in Lagos, made this call while congratulating the 43 federal ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria recently sworn in by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu said that the brokers believe that the team would work together to resuscitate the nation’s economy by activating all the dormant natural resources that the country is blessed with and make prominent her economic vibrancy.

He added that specific areas such as infrastructural development, sustenance of efforts on construction of roads and development of other means of transportation require urgent attention.

Advising the ministers to give utmost priority to security and sustainable supply of public power generation, he noted, would translate to adequate power supply for Nigerians, considering the fact that power is the foundation of enduring economic development of the nation.

Speaking on the activities of the council, he said, NCRIB has provided lots of training opportunities for members, which has definitely enhanced participants’ skills in handling insurance and technical related issues.

“We are not going to relent on our oars. Also, realising that the council must continually recognize the roles of both past and present practitioners who have played significant roles, it is heartwarming to note that the council held the maiden edition of the “Celebrating our Heroes” programme where Late Mr. T.A. Braithwaite who this hall is named after and Olola Olabode Ogunlana were both honoured,” he pointed out.