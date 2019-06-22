<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian broadcast journalists will soon be awarded monetary benefits that totals, one hundred and fifty thousand dollars ($150,000).

The award which recognises radio and television broadcasters will be made open to the public for voting before the final awardees are selected.

Chairman Radio and Television Personality Awards Nigeria (RTPWN) Dr. Samuel Wilcox said that the money will be distributed amongst different categories.

Wilcox said this in Abuja at a press conference where he said that the intention is to appreciate the great men and women in broadcasting.

His words, “It is an award that has been in West and East Africa, it appreciates the broadcast industry in terms of award, it is called the Radio and Television Personality Awards Nigeria (RTPWN awards) what we intend to do is appreciate this great men and women in broadcasting by also making them road models.

“The award is going to be in stages, next will be the unveiling of awardees after which Nigerians will be made to vote from the 19th of September to the 8th of November which is the Eve of the grand finale where the awards will be given.

“Now we have what we call best overall on radio and best overall on TV, the best overall on radio goes home with $30,000, the best overall on TV goes home with $50,000 and the winner for each category goes home with a plague and $5000, the different categories will all be decided by the judges but as it stands we have a budget of $150,000, to be disbursed at the award.”