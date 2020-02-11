<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A consortium of British investors from the UK has indicated interest and willingness to renew an earlier agreement signed with successive Governments in Bauchi to provide Solar powered source of energy to Ganjuwa Local Government community of the state.

The decision was taken at the end of discussions on areas of bilateral cooperation with the state government led by the Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir held in Abuja.

At the end of the meeting, it was agreed that; The MOU be reviewed to meet with the challenging demands of the people while The Bauchi State Government is to provide the needed land requirements for the project.

It was also agreed that; The investors should market the energy to the consumers and the State Government to get an appreciable percentage of the total collection and also The investors to pay compensation while the Bauchi State Government is to provide the needed supervisory role.

The meeting with private investors by the Governor was in continuation of his deliberate policy of engaging development partners as part of his dogged determination to improve the quality of life of the good people of Bauchi State.





In all aspects of the discussions, the Bauchi State Government showed greater commitment and willingness to partner with the investors for a mutually beneficial term whereby critical sectors of the economy, like schools, hospitals, markets and water facilities will be provided with solar energy as part of the investors’ corporate social responsibility.

Similarly, Bala Mohammed also received I. N International an organisation that was engaged by the NNPC and Co-funded the construction and equipping of Misau Computer and Skill Acquisition Center in Misau LGA of the state.

The project has been completed and ready for use with the highlights of the discussion centring on the commissioning of the centre, its sustainability and other challenges of lack of hostel accommodation for the students.

The Governor pledged to support the centre with computers and other needed equipment to achieve the purpose of establishing the centre as contained in a statement by Mukhtar Gidado, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media.