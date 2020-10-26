



The British High Commission in Nigeria has asked the Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate all killings and incidents associated with the #EndSARS protests.

The commission in a tweet on Monday evening said it is also concerned over the spate of looting of COVID-19 palliatives, other items and destruction of properties across the country.

It urged all security agencies to restore order in the affected areas.

The tweet reads: “We remain concerned by acts of looting & violence in 🇳🇬 & urge security services use restraint as order is restored.

“Working with all stakeholders, judicial panels of inquiry must investigate all incidents, including #Lekki, & ensure accountability for crimes. #EndPoliceBrutality.”



