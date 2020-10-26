The Lekki Concession Company, LCC, has refuted claims that it removed the CCTV’s at Lekki tollgate few hours before the shooting of protesters on Tuesday.

The British High Commission in Nigeria has asked the Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate all killings and incidents associated with the #EndSARS protests.

The commission in a tweet on Monday evening said it is also concerned over the spate of looting of COVID-19 palliatives, other items and destruction of properties across the country.

It urged all security agencies to restore order in the affected areas.

The tweet reads: “We remain concerned by acts of looting & violence in 🇳🇬 & urge security services use restraint as order is restored.

“Working with all stakeholders, judicial panels of inquiry must investigate all incidents, including #Lekki, & ensure accountability for crimes. #EndPoliceBrutality.”


