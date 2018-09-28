The Federal Government has announced the opening of the recruitment portal for the implementation of the Basic Registry and Information System in Nigeria (BRISIN) scheme in the country.

Dr Anthony Uwa, the Head of BRISIN implementation in Nigeria, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

BRISIN is an integrated system for the collection, storage and distribution of information to support the management of the economy.

The Agency also reports that the Federal Government plans to recruit 5000 unemployed Nigerians in the FCT in the pilot phase to drive the implementation of the scheme.

According to Uwa, “the registration into the 5,000 recruitment for BRISINS implementation is now open online.

“Applicants can access the form and register only from www.brisin.gov.ng; applicants that go through other means are at their own risk.”

According to Uwa, the BRISIN recruitment is not restricted as it cuts across all cadres, from school certificate to PHD holders.

He said it was not also restricted to certain class of persons as speculated by some online media platforms, while urging people with disabilities to apply.

He said candidates qualified to apply were those between the ages of 18-55 years, and that those with knowledge of ICT had added advantage.

“Please note that BRISIN is the best instrument for monitoring and control in all aspects of the economy.

“It has no political party, no colour, no ethnic group, no tribe and no religion; it is for the benefit of every Nigerian.

“BRISIN is a SYSTEM not a Ministry, Department or Agency, but an instrument of self-discipline that will assist Nigeria to the highest height.

“FCT is the capital of Nigeria with 62 wards, six area councils and one central admin head.

“So the 5000 people that will be recruited would serve at the ward, area council and Central Area.

“They will ensure that grassroot data and information are gotten and distributed for use by every MDA according to their interest to better manage their sectors.

“This pilot phase in the FCT will enable Nigerians to understand fully the enormous benefit of BRISIN to the development of the country,” Uwa said.