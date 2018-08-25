A bridge linking Gombe, Adamawa & Borno states has been completely cut off after.

According to a tweet by Federal Road Safety Corps, the bridge which has been cut off is located at Bayo Local Govt area of Borno state.

The agency advised motorists to make use of alternative routes.

Also, a portion of the Kwaita Bridge along Lokoja–Abuja Expressway has been washed-off after a heavy rain.

Motorists are advised to be cautious as they approach the bridge.