<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Breeze FM has resumed transmission on Friday in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.

The private radio station transmits on 99.9 Frequency Modulation.

Director of the station, Nawani Aboki said: “We have resumed transmission after the station was demolished and we welcome government and individuals to express their opinions towards developing the state.”

On June 7, 2019, q pronounced that the demolition of the radio station was illegal and awarded compensation of N67 million against the state government.

The station was demolished during the administration of Governor Umaru Almakura for violating building rules.