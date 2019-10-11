<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Director General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Mr. Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi is seeking the collaboration of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) to reform some moribund industries in the country.

Speaking when the management the agency visited the Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex A. Okoh in Abuja on Thursday, Arabi said the BPSR had received several requests from state governments to revive their dying industries.

In a statement by BPE Head of Public Communication, Amina Othman, on Friday, the BPSR DG disclosed that Gombe State Government for instance, had requested the the agency to reform its Tomato Company which he said with the collaboration with the BPE, it could be achieved easily.

He noted that BPE has a critical role to play in the mandate of the BPSR and urged the Bureau to participate actively at all the meetings of the Steering Committees of the BPSR for enhanced results.

Arabi said in line with a presidential directive for the BPSR to collaborate with agencies to provide quality service to Nigerians, it recently considered the report of the Stephen Oronsaye Committee on the reforms of the River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs) in the country but could not take a definite action because “BPE’s input was lacking”.

Responding, the Director of Infrastructure and Private Partnership Programme (I&PPP) Department at the BPE, Mallam Sanusi Sule, who stood in the BPE’s Director General, pledged the Bureau’s cooperation to synergise with the BPSR in its activities.

Sule said BPE in its about 30 years of existence, had privatised over 130 enterprises through its various privatisation processes; and carried out reforms in the various sectors which were yielding positive results.

He, however, pointed out that despite the tremendous success recorded by the Bureau to reform the various sectors, “we are only noted for those that are not doing well” and urged for the disclosure of more information to the public to change the wrong perception.