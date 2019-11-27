<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Director-General, Bureau of Public Procurement, Mamman Ahmadu, on Tuesday, faulted some of the amendments proposed by the Senate in the BPP Act.

The development came as the Senate Committee on Public Procurement lamented the absence of heads of government agencies and security chiefs at the public hearing.

The committee had invited critical stakeholders to a one-day public hearing on series of proposed amendments.

This followed the consolidation of three private-member bills seeking amendments to the Public Procurement Act 2007.

At the public hearing Tuesday, only the BPP led by Ahmadu and its immediate past DG, Emeka Ezeh, and heads of few other agencies were in attendance.

Apart from the service chiefs, the Head of Service, Folashade Esan; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, were also absent.

Uncomfortable with the development, the Chairman of the committee, Senator Shuaibu Lau, said the absence of the affected heads of public establishments was discouraging.