



The member representing Ikwuano constituency in Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Stanley Nwabuisi, has said 28 of his constituents have allegedly been killed by attackers from neighboring communities in Akwa Ibom State.

He also alleged that property worth millions of naira have been destroyed by invaders, making the natives to flee in droves.

The lawmaker narrated this on the floor of the Abia State House of Assembly during a plenary session.





He said the boundary clash has brought untold sorrow to his people, and called on the Abia State House of Assembly to immediately intervene while appealing to security agencies to do more in ending the alleged killings.

The lawmaker, who painted a sorry picture of the situation at Ariam Usaka, regretted that farmlands and local markets have become the shadow of themselves.

Responding to the Ikwuano legislator’s outcry, the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Chinedum Orji, urged the Abia State executive arm of government to liaise with its Akwa Ibom counterpart to expedite action towards ending the boundary crises.