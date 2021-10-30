INC boss: No substantive NDDC board since 2016

The President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Professor Benjamin Okaba, has expressed dismay that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) had been operating without a substantive board for the past six years.

Okaba stated this on Saturday during a live radio interview on Rhythm 94.7FM in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, monitored by our correspondent.

According to him, the interventionist agency which was established to tackle the challenges of underdevelopment in the region had been consistently run by interim administrative structures since 2016.

Okaba wondered why the NDDC could be operated without a substantive board with funds appropriated for all kinds of purposes, adding that about 1,000 persons were employed by the commission even without a functional board.

The INC chief said, “Just imagine, the NDDC, which is one major interventionist agency put in place to address issues of underdevelopment of Niger Delta, has existed without a substantive board since 2016.

“It (the commission) is handed over from one caretaker to another, and without a board, the NDDC is still spending money. It is buying COVID-19 hand gloves with N500m, engaging people because last week there was a protest that about 1,000 persons were employed within this period without a board.”

He pointed out that stakeholders of the region were not comfortable with the anomaly at the board, and demanded the setting up of a proper board for the commission to carry out its mandate.

He said the Federal Government, however, hinged its refusal to constitute a fresh board on the excuse that it wanted to sanitize the agency through a forensic audit with a promise to appoint a board as soon as the report of the exercise was submitted.

The pan-Ijaw socio-cultural organisation’s leader said the forensic audit report had since been submitted but the Federal Government was still foot-dragging on the constitution of the board even as the document was yet to be made public.

He added: “We only resisted it (the forensic audit) because we thought it was not necessary; not that the audit was not necessary but it should not be the reason why the board should not be constituted because a forensic audit is a routine administrative process.

“In any organisation, you have internal and external auditors. They are free to audit the organisation without shutting down the operations of the organisation. If we must do that, the level of corruption in Nigeria warrants a shutdown of the country for proper auditing.”