Sen. Ali Ndume has advised Nigerian youths to contribute their qota to the nation building and ensure self-reliance.

Ndume, representing Borno South in the National Assembly, gave the advice while speaking with newsmen in Muna, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday.

He decried a situation in which some youths always looked up to government before they could stand on their own, obsetving that the country would benefit more when its youths championed the course of self development.

”Our youths should imbibe the concept of self-belief, development and self-reliance, have faith in God and Nigeria because the country has opportunities for them.

”In doing that, they will realise that they have potential to tap for self development to harness the opportunities that are abound in Nigeria,” he said.

He also called on those in various leadership positions in the society to demonstrate hulimity and humanity in leadership.

Ndume further advised the leaders, especially the elected, to always be with the people with a view to knowing their problems, yearnings and aspirations to proffer solutions.

The Senator, who is among the 65,000 Nigerian pilgrims to the 2019 pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, said “as a representative of the people, be where your people are.

”This is one of the attributes of Prophet Muhammad. One of the hadiths reveals that when the prophet was alive, he was always with common people.

Ndume said that he would soon set up a foundation that would cater for the orphans, the poor and indigent students.

He also commended the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria for securing good accommodation for pilgrims but advised that such facility should be close to Jamrat.

According to him, pilgriJamrat, where pilgrims throw stones at the devil in Muna is too far an average Nigerian pilgrim to trek.

He reiterated his appeal to the government to subsidise pilgrmage fare for both Muslims and Christians to enable the poor among them fulfil their religious obligations of visiting the holy lands.