Borno to pay teachers N30,000 minimum wage

Authorities in Borno State have agreed to raise teachers’ salaries to the mandatory minimum wage adopted by the federal government.

This means that no teacher will receive a monthly salary less than the minimum rate of N30, 000.

Basic teachers in the state are reportedly poorly paid to the extent that graduates with 10 to 15 years of service receive N13, 000 monthly.

Governor Babagana Zulum, while inaugurating the reconstituted board of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and the Audit Commission, said efforts would be made to improve quality education by raising teachers’ motivation.

He said, “The quality of education is declining due to weak salaries.

“We will make sure teachers at least collect the minimum wage of N30, 000.”

He urged SUBEB to carry out measures that will prepare the ground for the teachers’ pay rise.

He said committees would go around schools in all parts of the state and conduct competency tests for teachers to ascertain those that have the full knowledge of the subject matter and the curriculum as well as those who will engage in further training to upgrade their professional knowledge.

He said teachers found to be competent would have their salaries increased while those who could not meet the required standards after in-service training would be converted to non-academic staff.

Professor Bulama Kagu, the SUBEB chairman, said the board would hit the ground running.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Mohammed Lawallam is the chairman of the newly inaugurated Audit Commission.