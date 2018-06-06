Borno State government, in conjunction with Support for Widows, Orphans and Tsangaya (SWOT) Foundation has donated 200 plots of land to 200 widows of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) members who lost their lives in fighting the war against insurgency in the state.

Nana Kashim-Shettima, wife of the governor and president of SWOT Foundation, also gave out 200 bags of rice and sugar with wrappers, vegetable oil and N5,000 each to the beneficiaries as transport fare back to their respective destinations, in addition to the plots of land.

Announcing the donation of the plots of land to the beneficiaries on Monday during the distribution of Ramadan gifts to the widows by SWOT Foundation at the Multipurpose Hall of Government House in Maiduguri, Sugum Mai Mele, the Commissioner of Land and Survey, said the donation became necessary to encourage the widows of the slain fighters to own houses.

Mele noted that the CJTF being child of circumstance did not have provision for pensions or allowances for its members, either from the federal or state governments; hence Borno government deemed it necessary to support the widows.

Kaka Lawan, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, who represented the governor’s wife, said the gesture was an annual event by SWOT Foundation to better the lives of the less-privileged, especially in the holy month of Ramadan.

His words: “The CJTF was created out of circumstances and they are not expecting any pensions or allowances from either the state or federal government. But the state government through SWOT deemed it fit to encourage and support the widows.

“We have different categories of the slain CJTF fighters. Some of them were married, others died without a wife, while some of them died leaving their orphans behind.

“So government has divided them into categories with different criteria. This particular group belongs to the criteria of widows. The other ones who left their children behind, government is taking care of the orphans as well as families of those who died unmarried.”

The 200 plots of land donated to the CJTF widows are located along the popular Maiduguri-Kano road.