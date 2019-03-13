



The Nigeria Labour Congress in Borno State on Wednesday appealed to Governor Kashim Shettima to clear the N20 billion being owed pensioners in gratuity and pension before he leaves office.

The NLC Chairman in the state, Mr Titus Abana, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, in Maiduguri.

Abana said that the last time gratuity of retirees was paid in the state, was in 2013, noting that all efforts to get the government to pay after that time was frustrated.

“In spite of the release of a tranche of the Paris Club Refund, the state government has not paid the backlog of gratuity and pension being owed retirees.

“We met with the governor to push for these payments and he promised to do so before he leaves.

“He said he will not want his predecessor to inherit any burden from his government and promised he will pay all arrears of pension, gratuities accumulated by his government and the past government.

“We are reminding him to also pay the backlog of promotion arrears and leave grant of workers which had been pending for more than three years due to the biometric verification.

“No worker has been paid any benefit in the last three years since the verification started,”he said.

Abana decried that the exercise had exposed many workers to untold frustration and hardship.

“Many retirees have died untimely deaths due to frustration and hardship.” he said.

He also urged the governor to allocate the government’s 1,000 estate, Legacy Housing Estate to the civil servant to address their accommodation problems.

The NLC Chairman explained that workers expectations of the new administration was very high, noting that it must carry the civil servants along in all its plans and policies if it wants to succeed.