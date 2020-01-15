<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has warned against provocative statements and acts capable of disrupting the relative peace in the state.

Zulum gave the warning at the foundation laying ceremony of 500 Housing Units in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

The governor also lauded the troops over their gallantry and successful repelling of the insurgents’ attack on Jan. 11, at Gajiram, headquarters of Ngazai Local Government Area of the state.

Zulum said that people should not take advantage of his stand against extortion at security checkpoints to cause chaos in the state.

He added that: “There was an attack in Gajiram, the military successfully repelled the attack.





“What happened in the past few days is very important, we must commend the efforts of the military, police and security agencies for a job well done.

“When it is the time for commendation, we shall make commendations and also criticize when it is the time to do so.

“Not withstanding; people should be careful, there is no love lost between the state government and the military.

“We agree and disagree; people should not take advantage of the recent happenings to create chaos in the state.”

It will be recalled that Zulum had on Jan. 6 decried alleged extortion of motorists at security check points on major roads in the state.